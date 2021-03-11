UMC Health System inks 10-year EHR expansion deal with Cerner

Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System recently formed a new 10-year agreement with Cerner to expand its digital engagement toolset within the EHR.

UMC will roll out Cerner's Engage and Access features, which pair with the EHR company's revenue cycle management offerings, according to a March 11 news release emailed to Becker's.

With the new tools, UMC patients can find the right provider and schedule an appointment, complete required forms before the visit and set up a customized payment plan before their appointment.

UMC comprises a 495-bed hospital, 200-provider ambulatory group and an affiliated 300-provider Texas Tech Health Sciences Center ambulatory group.

