Epic, Humana launch next phase of partnership: 6 details

Epic and health insurer Humana are moving ahead with the next phase of their collaboration to improve patient and provider communication and access to health information, the companies said in a March 24 news release.

Six details:

1. Epic and Humana partnered in June 2019; since then, more than 500,000 of Humana's health members' clinical data has been shared and more than 50,000 providers have used the insurer's real-time benefits check tool, IntelligentRx.

2. IntelligentRx provides real-time prescription benefit information in Epic's platform.

3. During the next phase of the partnership, Humana and Epic will add support for automated prior authorizations and member insights at the point of care.

4. By integrating member insights with Epic, Humana can share information such as members' medication adherence histories and care for chronic conditions with Epic in real time to help providers make decisions on patient care.

5. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will be one of the first providers to implement the new prior authorizations and member insights tools.

6. Epic and Humana also plan to launch decision support for specialist referrals later this year. The capabilities will help reduce out-of-network costs by letting physicians choose in-network providers when referring a patient to see a specialist.

