Epic to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus for employees

Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant Epic will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its nearly 10,000 employees, according to a March 17 Channel 3000 report.

Epic's almost 10,000 employees are now eligible for the vaccine, but employees who work in hospitals and clinics will be prioritized for appointments before those working from home, Jacqueline Gerhart, MD, Epic's physician on clinical informatics, told the network. Appointments will also be prioritized by employee age and role with the company.

"The goal is to make sure we’re safe before we go on site to different customers and healthcare providers to make sure they can keep themselves safe, as well," Dr. Gerhart said.

Epic employees are not required to get the vaccine, but the company is recommending it. Epic has not set a return date to campus for workers, according to the report.

In February, Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor Cerner opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its headquarters.

