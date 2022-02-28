Cerner in the news: 6 February updates

From releasing its 2021 revenue earnings, to updates surrounding its pending Oracle acquisition, here are six updates on Cerner's operations, partnerships and software products reported by Becker's in February.

1. The Oracle-Cerner deal went through a federal review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Feb. 4.

2. Oracle's waiting period to acquire Cerner, under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, expired on Feb. 22.

3. Oracle extended its tender offer for its proposed acquisition of Cerner until March 16.

4. Cerner partnered with the U.S. Social Security Administration to help simplify patient disability benefits claims through clinical electronic health record retrieval.

5. Cerner and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation created the Inclusive Care Clinical Council, a team of diverse healthcare leaders, experts and stakeholders who will work toward including caregivers in the process of deciding on care for patients.

6. Cerner announced it made $5.77 billion in revenue in 2021, up 5 percent from $5.5 billion in revenue in 2020.