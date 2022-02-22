Cerner's 2021: Revenue up 4%, net earnings down 29%

Listen
Cerner posted $5.77 billion in revenue in 2021, up 5 percent from $5.5 billion in 2020.
Here are four things to know about the EHR vendor's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.
- Cerner reported $1.45 billion revenue for the fourth quarter, up 4 percent from $1.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cerner reported $555.6 million in net earnings in 2021, a 29 percent decrease from $780.1 million in 2020.
- Cerner reported $174.8 million in net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 24 percent from $141.5 million during the same period in 2020.
- Cerner reported a $3.3 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021, more than double the company's net loss of $1.3 million during the same period in 2020. Cerner saw a net loss of $8.8 million in 2021, compared with a net income of $76.9 million in 2020.