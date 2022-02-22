Cerner's 2021: Revenue up 4%, net earnings down 29%

Cerner posted $5.77 billion in revenue in 2021, up 5 percent from $5.5 billion in 2020.

Here are four things to know about the EHR vendor's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

  1. Cerner reported $1.45 billion revenue for the fourth quarter, up 4 percent from $1.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  2. Cerner reported $555.6 million in net earnings in 2021, a 29 percent decrease from $780.1 million in 2020.

  3. Cerner reported $174.8 million in net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 24 percent from $141.5 million during the same period in 2020.

  4. Cerner reported a $3.3 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021, more than double the company's net loss of $1.3 million during the same period in 2020. Cerner saw a net loss of $8.8 million in 2021, compared with a net income of $76.9 million in 2020.

