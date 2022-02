Oracle extended its tender offer for its proposed acquisition of Cerner until March 16.

The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at the end of the day on February 15, according to Oracle's Feb. 11 announcement.

On Dec. 20, Oracle announced its agreement to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95 per share, or about $28.3 billion in equity value. Except for the extension, all terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.