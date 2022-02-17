Cerner and Social Security partner to improve disability claims

Cerner entered into an agreement with the U.S. Social Security Administration to help simplify patient disability benefits claims through clinical electronic health record retrieval.

The agreement aims to speed up the transfer of relevant, patient-directed medical records from health systems to the SSA, according to a Feb. 17 press release.

Currently, most of the medical records SSA receives are faxed or mailed, which is a process that causes significant delay in the disability determination process.

Through this collaboration, Cerner and the SSA will be able to automate data to ease administrative burdens, reduce costs and labor and eliminate the mailing of paper records.

Cerner will pilot the initiative with three of its clients in the months ahead, with plans to expand the offering to additional clients who elect to participate.