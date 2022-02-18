Cerner launches clinical care council to improve inclusive care

Cerner has partnered with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to create a clinical council to expand inclusive care at healthcare systems.

The Inclusive Care Clinical Council will be made up of diverse healthcare experts, leaders and stakeholders who will assess the impact of the foundation’s inclusive care efforts and demonstrate how it can be expanded to healthcare systems, according to a Feb. 16 press release.

The aim of the council is to open up dialogue about inclusive care so that organizations may work to address the impact of inclusive care, identify how inclusive care can be implemented across diverse clinical settings and establish evidence-based best practices and resources around the inclusion of family caregivers.

"Too often, millions of caregivers face unnecessary hurdles caring for loved ones. The Clinical Council will promote policies and best practices across the commercial and public health space to ease their burdens," said Nasim Afsar, MD, chief health officer of Cerner. "Our shared goal is to empower caregivers to play a more active role in their family member’s care team and make it easier for dedicated clinicians to improve health outcomes for their patients."