Oracle's waiting period to acquire Cerner has expired

Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the waiting period for Oracle to acquire Cerner expired at 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 22.

Oracle's tender offer for Cerner shares remains under review. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at the end of the day Feb. 15, but Oracle extended it until March 16. Oracle said it anticipates extending the tender offer further to allow more time for review.



On Dec. 20, Oracle announced its agreement to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95 per share, or about $28.3 billion in equity value.