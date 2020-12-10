Cerner expands digital health offerings, partnership with Providence spinoff Xealth: 4 details

Cerner is building on its partnership with digital health startup Xealth to offer hospitals and health systems new digital ordering and monitoring capabilities for patients, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

Four details:

1. Cerner and investment firm LRVHealth invested $6 million in Xealth as part of a new collaboration in August to give patients access to their digital data and improve engagement with their treatment plans.

2. The new digital capabilities expand the services established through their partnership and will help health systems choose, manage and deploy digital therapeutics, smartphone and internet apps to address areas for patients such as chronic disease management, behavioral health, maternity care and surgery prep.

3. The digital offerings will be available in a single location in the Cerner EHR where health systems can use apps based on clinical and financial metrics. Phoenix-based Banner Health is one of the first Cerner clients to launch the new capabilities for its clinicians and patients.

4. Renton, Wash.-based Providence spun off Xealth in 2017; the company currently powers more than 30 digital health tools focusing on patient education, remote monitoring, virtual care and more.

