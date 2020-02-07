Athenahealth adds coronavirus screening tools to software

Athenahealth launched new guidance, testing orders and screening questions within its software network in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Feb. 7 news release.

The Watertown, Mass.-based EHR vendor's new tools are based on CDC recommendations and include resources made specifically available to ambulatory and hospital customers.

The resources include new travel-related screening questions available directly in Athenahealth's software workflows, new diagnostic test order sets and detailed client communications and recommendations for screening questions and tests.

As of Feb. 5, there have been 12 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. The coronavirus is a respiratory infection that originated in Wuhan, China. There have been more than 28,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 565 related deaths globally as of 2 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Last month, Epic released an automatic software update to its standard travel screening questionnaire to help hospital clients spot new cases of coronavirus.

