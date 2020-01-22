7 things to know about the coronavirus outbreak

The mysterious respiratory infection originating in Wuhan, China, has been classified as a coronavirus, more specifically titled 2019-nCoV.

Everything you need to know:

1. As of Jan. 22, China has confirmed nine deaths related to the outbreak, with over 450 sickened, according to NPR. The coronavirus has spread to the U.S., South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong.

2. "The virus is mainly transmitted through the respiratory tract," Li Bin, deputy director of China's National Health Commission, said at a Jan. 22 news conference. "It may mutate and there is risk of further spread." He said officials are trying to limit large events as the country prepares for the Lunar New Year, when about 400 million Chinese people are expected to travel nationally and globally.

3. The outbreak was initially linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, which was shut down for disinfection Jan. 1. Coronaviruses typically originate in bats but are known for spreading to people and other animals. There is mounting evidence that the virus is spread through human transmission, such as a potential "super-spreader" who infected 14 healthcare workers at a hospital in China, Wired reports.

4. The CDC confirmed the first U.S. case Jan. 21 — a Washington man in his 30s hospitalized outside of Seattle for pneumonia symptoms. He had recently traveled to Wuhan, but did not visit the seafood market. Since the coronavirus case was confirmed, the Dow plummeted into the red, as reported by CNN.

5. Travelers from Wuhan will be screened at five U.S. airports, while American hospitals are already altering processes to quickly identify infected patients, The New York Times reports.

6. Chinese authorities imposed a quasi-quarantine Jan. 21, advising 11 million Wuhan residents not to leave, according to The Washington Post. North Korea closed its borders Jan. 21 in efforts to keep the coronavirus out.

7. WHO officials will decide if the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency Jan. 22, STAT reports.

