Ascension works to update patient portal following cyberattack

St. Louis-based Ascension is updating its patient portal in six markets after restoring the EHRs there following a May 8 cyberattack.

Ascension staff in those markets returned to paper records after the ransomware attack took the health system's IT network offline, so employees will have to manually update the patient portals with data gathered during medical visits amid the outage.

"For patients who receive care in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland, Central Texas, and Oklahoma, access to your patient portal has been restored," the June 7 statement read. "However, please note that medical records and other information between May 8 and June 6 may not be accessible as we work to update the portal with information collected during the system downtime."

Patients can contact their clinicians' offices for questions on medical record availability but can expect a "slight delay" in response times due to high call volumes, the health system said.