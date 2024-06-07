Ascension IT outage: Where 6 states and DC stand

St. Louis-based Ascension continues to recover from a May 8 cyberattack that brought its IT network offline.

The 140-hospital system recently restored EHR access in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Central Texas (Austin-based Ascension Seton and Dell Children's hospitals) and reopened Ascension Rx retail, home delivery and specialty pharmacies.

Here are Ascension markets that were still experiencing effects from the ransomware attack and where patients were still being advised to expect longer-than-usual wait times as of June 7, according to the health system:

Illinois: EHR was down.

Indiana: EHR was down. Some hospitals were diverting ambulances to non-Ascension facilities.

Kansas: EHR was down.

Michigan: EHR was down. Some diagnostic imaging and testing were being delayed.

Texas: EHR was down at Waco-based Ascension Providence.

Washington, D.C.: EHR was down.

Wisconsin: EHR was down.