9 facts that illustrate Epic's dominance

Here are nine notes on Epic and the EHR market:

1. More than 250 million patients have an electronic record in Epic.

2. In 2021, Epic gained 12,776 specialty hospital beds, the most of any EHR company, according to KLAS Research's "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2021" report.

3. Epic has 32.9 percent of the hospital market share, KLAS found.

4. Epic gained 74 hospitals in 2021, more than four times its closest competitor, according to KLAS' research.

5. In 2020, Epic's annual revenue hit $3.3 billion, according to CB Insights.

6. In April, Epic CEO and founder Judy Faulkner's net worth reached a personal high of $7.3 billion.

7. Epic has delivered a 15 percent growth rate each year for the past decade, CB Insights research revealed in August.

8. In September, Walmart selected Epic to be the EHR vendor for its healthcare centers.

9. In March, Epic teamed with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Google to help healthcare AI startups get ready to enter the market.