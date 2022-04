Epic CEO Judy Faulkner appeared on Forbes' 10 Richest Self-Made Women in the World list published April 5.

Ms. Faulkner, who founded the EHR system in her basement in 1979, was No. 10 on the list. Her net worth was listed at $7 billion, up from $6 billion in April 2021.

The Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant supports the medical records of more than 253 million U.S. patients.