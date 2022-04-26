EHR vendors ranked by ​​percentage of hospital market share

Cerner's percentage of the acute care hospital EHR market share rose in 2021, despite it dropping the previous two years, according to KLAS Research's "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2021" report.

The report, released April 26, examined EHR purchasing activity and contracts across the country Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Here's how major EHR vendors ranked in percentage of hospital market share in 2021:

Epic: 32.9%



Cerner: 24.4%



Meditech: 16.7%



CPSI: 8.7%



Allscripts: 4.3%



Medhost: 3.1%

Here is each major EHR vendor's net change in hospital market share in 2021: