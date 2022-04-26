How top EHR vendors ranked in hospital beds gained, lost in 2021

Epic gained more hospital contracts and beds than its competitors last year, according to KLAS Research's "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2021" report.

The report, released April 26, examined EHR purchasing activity and contracts across the country from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021. This includes EHR market share data for acute care specialty hospitals and other specialty hospitals.

Here is the net change — expressed in how many beds each vendor gained or lost — for acute care hospitals in 2021: