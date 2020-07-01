7 Cerner moves in the last 30 days

Cerner has had a busy month, announcing several new partnerships, deals and staffing changes.



Here are seven of its key moves in the last 30 days.



1. On June 23, Cerner announced it would eliminate 100 jobs as part of its third round of layoffs since September 2019. The first two rounds affected 386 employees. The layoffs are part of the company's new operating model, announced in January 2019, which pivots Cerner from an EHR company to a platform organization. Cerner said it plans to hire 5,000 employees by the end of the year.



2. The company announced on June 22 that it is partnering with six rural and community hospitals to deploy its cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR system. Its new partner hospitals include Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center, Kan.; Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee, Wash.; Odessa (Wash.) Memorial Healthcare Center; Opelousas (La.) General Health System; Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo.; and United Memorial Medical Center in Houston.



3. The VA added to its EHR implementation contract with Cerner, awarding it a potential one-year, $98.6 million task order to support the agency's software and hardware platforms. The initial 10-year contract signed in 2018 was worth $10 billion and then increased to $16 billion to cover program management and infrastructure costs. The VA also said it was unlikely to deploy the Cerner EHR before fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



4. American Hospital Dubai reported a partnership with Cerner to open the health system's first artificial intelligence research center on June 3. The research center is focused on creating home health experiences with telemedicine and remote patient monitoring and improving COVID-19 care. The 252-bed hospital is part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.



5. On June 3, revenue cycle management provider R1 announced plans to acquire Cerner's RevWorks services business and its commercial, nonfederal client relationships. The company offered Cerner RevWorks associates positions at R1.



6. Cerner became the EHR provider for Wausau, Wis.-based North Central Health Care on June 2. The health system has three multispecialty behavioral healthcare facilities.



7. Cerner appointed Jerome Labat as chief technology officer to oversee its tech initiatives and cloud-enabled software-as-a-service platforms. Mr. Labat previously was CTO of Micro Focus International, a British multinational enterprise software and IT business.



