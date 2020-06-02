Wisconsin health system to implement Cerner EHR: 3 notes

Wausau, Wis.-based North Central Health Care will roll out a new Cerner EHR system across its three multispecialty behavioral healthcare facilities.

Three notes:

1. The Cerner EHR will help North Central Health Care integrate care across its mental and behavioral health services, including emergency, rehabilitation, psychiatric and community treatment.

2. With the new system, North Central Health Care providers will be able to use Cerner's patient portal platform to conduct virtual visits with patients.

3. The portal also allows patients to directly view their health records, message providers and schedule appointments online.

