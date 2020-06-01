Cerner appoints new chief technology officer: 4 things to know

Jerome Labat will oversee Cerner's technology initiatives and cloud-enabled software-as-a-service platforms as the EHR vendor's new chief technology officer.

Four things to know:

1. Most recently, Mr. Labat served as CTO of Micro Focus International, a British multinational enterprise software and IT business. He also worked as CTO of HPE Software, leading the company's cloud automation business.

2. Mr. Labat spent 20 years of his career at Oracle, serving as vice president of infrastructure automation and development operations.

3. With more than 30 years of experience in tech and product development, Mr. Labat will use his expertise in cloud tech and artificial intelligence and machine learning to lead development of Cerner's SaaS platforms and solutions.

4. In addition to his tech career, Mr. Labat has been issued six U.S. patents focused on software and tech advancements.

