VA awards Cerner potential $98M task order for software, hardware sustainment

The Department of Veterans Affairs increased its EHR implementation contract with Cerner, awarding the Kansas City, Mo.-based vendor a potential one-year, $98.6 million task order to provide sustainment support for the agency's software and hardware platforms, according to a June 10 GovConWire report.

VA entered a 10-year, $10 billion contract in 2018 with Cerner to deploy an EHR across its system that is compatible with the Department of Defense's system. The contract was later increased to $16 billion to cover program management and infrastructure costs.

The task order includes technical platforms that were integrated as part of site deployment activities and operations work will begin once the Cerner EHR is deployed at the VA's first operational capability site.

VA announced it would delay the go-live at its site in Spokane, Wash., to refocus its efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic response. The system is not expected to deploy until at least fall, according to Politico.

More articles on EHRs:

New York, Arizona hospitals complete virtual Meditech EHR go-lives

VA hasn't included all critical stakeholders in $16B EHR modernization, GAO report finds: 7 notes

NorthShore U completes precision medicine program for Epic EHR decision support

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.