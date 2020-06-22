6 community hospitals tap Cerner for new EHRs

Cerner announced June 22 six rural and community hospitals and health systems that recently partnered with the Kansas City, Mo.-based vendor to implement new EHR systems.

The hospitals will deploy Cerner's cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR system. In March, Cerner worked with Lafayette, Tenn.-based Macon Community Hospital to virtually implement CommunityWorks as the EHR vendor's first virtual EHR go-live.

Here are the six hospitals that recently signed on to roll out Cerner EHRs:

1. Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center, Kan.) will implement a Cerner EHR across its main critical access hospital and four affiliate clinics.

2. Coulee Medical Center (Grand Coulee, Wash.) will transition its critical access hospital and two rural health clinics to a Cerner EHR.

3. Odessa (Wash.) Memorial Healthcare Center will deploy a Cerner EHR across its 25-bed acute care facility and outpatient clinic.

4. Opelousas (La.) General Health System will switch its two acute care facilities to Cerner's CommunityWorks EHR.

5. Pike County Memorial Hospital (Louisiana, Mo.) will implement a Cerner EHR at its critical access hospital and four clinics.

6. United Memorial Medical Center (Houston) will transition its four hospitals and four clinics to a Cerner EHR.

