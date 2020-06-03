R1 to acquire Cerner's RCM business: 3 notes

Revenue cycle management services provider R1 announced June 3 it will acquire Cerner's RevWorks services business and commercial, non-federal client relationships.

Three notes:

1. The acquisition is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2020.

2. As part of the acquisition, R1 is offered Cerner RevWorks associates positions at the company.

3. Cerner also will begin offering R1's revenue cycle capabilities and expertise to its current clients and potential clients.

"Our new relationship with R1 will bring our commercial, non-federal clients a total solution that pairs Cerner’s advanced technology with R1’s world-class revenue services, ultimately optimizing financial performance for health systems," a Cerner spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review in an emailed statement. "Cerner remains committed to and heavily invested in its revenue cycle solutions to help our clients combine clinical, financial and operational health information when and where it’s needed."

