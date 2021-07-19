4 Cerner exec departures in July 

Cerner's leadership team has undergone several changes this year, with four executive departures reported in July.

In May, Cerner CEO and Chair Brent Shafer announced his departure from the company, which he joined in January 2018. Along with naming a new CFO, the EHR vendor has experienced seven leadership changes during the first half of the year. Click here to read the full list.

Here are four Cerner executive departures announced in the past 30 days.

1. After almost 26 years at Cerner, Ed Enyeart left the EHR company to join Bardavon Health Innovations, a workers' compensation digital health company. Mr. Enyeart most recently served as senior vice president of client financial operations at Cerner. At Bardavon, he will work alongside his former co-worker and former Cerner President Zane Burke.

2. David Bradshaw resigned from his post as senior vice president of consumer and employer solutions at Cerner. He joined the company in March 2019.

3. Ben Hilmes was chosen to serve as chief integration officer of Adventist Health. Prior to joining the Roseville, Calif.-based health system, Mr. Hilmes was a Cerner senior vice president at Adventist.

4. Sam Pettijohn joined Signify Health, a healthcare technology company that provides in-home care and management services, as its new chief growth officer. Mr. Pettijohn most recently served as senior vice president of client relationships at Cerner, where he was responsible for sales, delivery and sustaining client relationships. He spent more than 25 years at the EHR vendor.