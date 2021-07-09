Cerner exec departs, joins former colleague Zane Burke at health innovation startup

Ed Enyeart joined workers' compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations as CFO, where he will work alongside his former co-worker and ex-Cerner president Zane Burke, according to a July 8 news release.

Mr. Enyeart joins Bardavon Health Innovations after spending almost 26 years at Cerner. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of client financial operations at the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company.

Mr. Burke joined the board of directors for Bardavon in January 2021. He spent more than two decades at Cerner, holding several executive positions in sales, strategy, finance and operations. He left his role as president of the company in 2018 to head up daily operations at Livongo, where he was CEO until departing from the consumer health company in October 2020 after its $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health.

Bardavon works with various stakeholders and uses data analytics to better manage claims and connect members to injury prevention, treatment and work-readiness services across its national network.