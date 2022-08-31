10 Oracle Cerner headlines from August

From its new parent company cutting jobs to problems with its U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR rollout to a large racial discrimination settlement, here are 10 updates on Oracle Cerner reported by Becker's in August:

1. A handoff tool designed to make it easier for patients to transition from one provider to another was integrated Aug. 24 into all the major EHRs, such as Oracle Cerner, Epic and Allscripts.

2. The VA has had 498 disruptions to its EHR since Oracle Cerner began installing the new system in the fall of 2020, FedScoop reported Aug. 19.

3. Oracle Cerner added and expanded relationships with more than 161 clients from April to June, according to the EHR giant's growth report published Aug. 12.

4. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider, started collaborating Aug. 11 with Oracle Cerner and digital therapeutic platform Xealth to boost its digital health offerings.

5. Cerner agreed to pay $1.8 million in back pay and interest over claims it discriminated against Black and Asian applicants, according to an Aug. 9 U.S. Labor Department news release.

6. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine ended its clinical affiliation with Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System on Aug. 8 after Davis switched from Epic to Oracle Cerner, The Inter-Mountain reported.

7. The VA's Oracle Cerner EHR system suffered a three-hour outage on Aug. 4, resulting in downtime and delays to patient databases, FedScoop reported.

8. Oracle Cerner was still hiring for 786 positions Aug. 4 even as Oracle trimmed down its U.S. workforce.

9. The VA named David Massaro, MD, functional champion for its Oracle Cerner EHR modernization program, FedScoop reported Aug. 2.

10. Cerner parent company Oracle began cutting U.S. jobs Aug. 1 as part of a worldwide workforce reduction, according to Bloomberg.