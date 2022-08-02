Oracle job cuts hit US

Oracle has begun cutting U.S. jobs as part of a worldwide workforce reduction, according to Bloomberg.

Oracle was considering $1 billion cost reduction efforts earlier this year, according to tech publisher The Information, including eliminating thousands of jobs. The layoffs hit weeks after Oracle finalized its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June, and the tech giant is also reportedly evaluating its strategy to better serve TikTok, one of its cloud customers.

Posts on thelayoff.com mention the workforce reduction is affecting Cerner as well, and some within the organization are anxious about additional job cuts.

A poster on thelayoff.com wrote: "At Cerner we're as fearful as we've ever been as Oracle communications toward us have exclusively been vague platitudes with no concrete plan. I hazard to say at Cerner we're not just eager for goodwill we're desperate for it. And for layoffs to be occurring during this early phase will continue to increase a head for the exits which already plagues our over allocated workforce. The brain drain is real."

Chad Cain, a former senior manager of sales engineering at Oracle, posted on LinkedIn that the company has restructured its customer experience organization and plans to "move on from several solutions." Mr. Cain's role was cut in the realignment. Bloomberg reported the customer experience division provides analytics and advertising services to Oracle, and some marketing positions were cut.

Former employees told Bloomberg junior sales employees and a division sales director were affected by the job cuts as well, even though the employees had been told their positions were safe.