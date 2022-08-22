Nearly 500 EHR disruptions since 2020: VA details frustration with Oracle Cerner

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has had 498 disruptions to its EHR since Oracle Cerner began installing the new system in the fall of 2020, FedScoop reported recently.

That includes at least 45 days of downtime, 930 hours where the system was partially inoperable, 103 hours of poor performance and 40 hours during which the EHR was down completely, according to the dataset obtained by FedScoop for the Aug. 19 story.

"The goal of the new system is, and always has been, to provide better health outcomes for veterans and a better experience for providers," Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough told the news outlet. "Right now, the system is not meeting those goals and needs major improvement. We at VA could not be more frustrated on behalf of veterans and providers, and we're holding Cerner, Oracle, and ourselves accountable to get this right."

Oracle Cerner didn't respond to requests from FedScoop for comment. The VA has delayed further rollouts of the system until next year as it works to fix its problems.