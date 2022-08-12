Oracle Cerner expands relationships with 161 clients

Oracle Cerner added and expanded relationships with more than 161 clients from April to June 2022.
Oracle Cerner added 11 new clients who will go live with its EHR system, technology and products, according to the EHR giant's growth report published Aug. 12.
Four things to know:
- Oracle Cerner is collaborating with Freemone and Elligo Health Research on clinical trials aimed at advancing early cancer detection.
- Oracle Cerner entered a 10-year contract extension with Encompass Health, a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health and hospice agencies. The EHR giant will add voice technology, remote hosting and application managed services to Encompass Health's existing Oracle Cerner infratsure.
- Oracle Cerner signed a five-year contract to support nine additional ClearSky Health facilities.
- Oracle Cerner signed 11 new CommunityWorks clients, including Hardinsburg, Ky.-based Breckinridge Health.