VA Oracle Cerner EHR suffers 3-hour outage from corrupted patient database

The Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Cerner EHR system suffered a three-hour outage on Aug. 4 resulting in downtime and delays to VA patient databases, FedScoop reported Aug. 5.

VA spokesperson Terrence Hayes said, "VA experienced a system outage of its electronic health record system on August 4, 2022, which also affected VA, Department of Defense and U.S. Coast Guard sites using the Oracle Cerner EHR."

Mr. Hayes said the system was taken offline in order to execute recovery of the database and that all sites switched to standard downtime procedures during the outage.

The corrupted database has been fixed and reprogrammed, according to the report.

This is the latest in a series of issues with the EHR rollout.

On April 6, the EHR system experienced an outage at three Veterans Affairs medical centers, 66 Defense Department sites and 109 Coast Guard sites, affecting more than 95,000 clinicians.

At the Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff Medical Center, the EHR system was linked to a flaw that caused harm to 148 veterans.

The VA has since delayed the rollout of the EHR system indefinitely for the Boise (Idaho) VA Medical Center and other centers.