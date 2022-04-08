VA, Defense Department EHR outage affects 95,000 clinicians

An April 6 EHR outage at three Veterans Affairs medical centers, 66 Defense Department sites and 109 Coast Guard sites affected more than 95,000 clinicians, Nextgov reported April 7.

The Cerner EHR systems being deployed by the VA, the DOD and Coast Guard went down for three hours, preventing more than 95,000 clinician users from accessing and updating patient medical data.

Terry Adirim, MD, executive director of the EHR Modernization Integration Office, said in an April 7 press call that the outage was caused by a bug in the Oracle databases and not due to ongoing deployment efforts.

During the downtime, the VA hospital staff were able to continue with most clinical operations, though patient information had to be recorded on pen and paper and later updated in the EHR system, according to Dr. Adirim.

The April 7 EHR outage is not the first incident. On March 2 the Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center experienced a glitch related to its EHR system that took the system down for 21 hours.

An investigation into what caused the glitch at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is being conducted by Cerner and the VA.