Cerner, VA investigating EHR outage

Cerner and the Department of Veterans Affairs will investigate what caused the software glitch that took down computers at the medical center and its associated clinics earlier this month, FedScoop reported March 21.

According to the report, both entities will execute a "full root cause analysis" and establish an action plan to prevent further outages of the Cerner EHR system.

The glitch

The VA had to shut down its EHR system for 21 hours between March 3-4 because the system was mixing up certain patient records.

​​As a result, records of veterans receiving treatment at the Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, its associated clinics and the Columbus-based Central Ohio Healthcare System had to stop admitting patients and resort to using paper records.

This comes after an inspector general released three reports March 17 criticizing the $16.1 billion rollout of the Cerner EHR and highlighting serious safety concerns.