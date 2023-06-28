$1.5B for Oracle, EHR market share, AI moves: Cerner in June

Here are 11 of the top headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past 30 days, as reported by Becker's.

1. Oracle Cerner ranked No. 3 in EHR market share outside the U.S., KLAS Research reported June 8.

2. Cerner, which was acquired by Oracle in June 2022, has contributed $1.5 billion in total revenue for the tech company, according to Oracle's fourth quarter financial report released June 12.

3. Clarivate, a health IT company in the Kansas City, Mo., area, has hired dozens of former Oracle Cerner employees after the EHR vendor's recent layoffs, Kansas City Business Journal reported June 26.

4. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expects Oracle Cerner to deliver on its $10 billion EHR contract despite layoffs reportedly tied to the program, NextGov/FCW reported June 22.

5. Oracle Cerner's PowerChart Oncology ranks as the fifth-best oncology EHR, KLAS Research reported June 6.

6. Four community hospitals and health systems have recently adopted Oracle Health's CommunityWorks, an EHR designed for smaller hospitals, the vendor said June 27.

7. Oracle Cerner gained 99 hospitals while losing 7,955 hospital beds from 2017 to 2022, KLAS Research reported in late May.

8. Oracle Cerner said it plans to grow its workforce in Kansas City, Mo., after asking the city to preserve $1 billion in potential tax breaks at its campus there, Kansas City Business Journal reported June 22.

9. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, a nonprofit acute-care hospital in Mattoon, Ill., partnered with Sonifi Health, a patient engagement technology provider, on June 27 to implement an interactive education platform in patient rooms with data from its Oracle Cerner EHR.

10. King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Saudi Arabia is working with Cerner to build artificial intelligence models for healthcare, Oracle Cerner said in late May.

11. Seneca Healthcare District, based in Chester, Calif., implemented a new Cerner EHR on June 5, replacing its outdated system.