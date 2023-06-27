4 community health systems opting for Oracle Cerner's EHR for smaller hospitals

Four community hospitals and health systems have recently adopted Oracle Health's CommunityWorks, an EHR designed for smaller hospitals.

CommunityWorks is a delivery model that tailors Oracle's EHR platform, Cerner Millennium, to the clinical, financial and operational needs of healthcare providers in smaller communities.

CommunityWorks is designed for hospitals with fewer than 250 beds to create a better workflow between its clinic, hospital, ER, lab, X-ray and physical therapy departments by integrating one EHR platform for all its departments.

More than 300 hospitals in 46 states are using the platform, according to a June 27 news release from Oracle.

Here is a list of four hospitals that have recently added CommunityWorks: