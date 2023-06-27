Illinois hospital launches EHR-integrated patient education

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, a nonprofit acute-care hospital based in Mattoon, Ill., partnered with Sonifi Health, a patient engagement technology provider, to implement an interactive education platform in patient rooms with data from the Cerner EHR system.

The goal of the partnership was to find ways to educate patients about their conditions and allow them to become involved in their care planning, while optimizing clinicians' time spent on direct patient care.

The system allows clinicians to auto-assign education videos from Emmi, an education content vendor, to play on a patient's in-room television regarding a personalized procedure, medication or diagnosis, according to a June 27 news release from Sonifi Health.

The goal of the EHR-integrated interactive television system is to generate improvements in patient engagement and satisfaction, clinical workflows, health outcomes and operational goals, according to the release.