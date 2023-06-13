Cerner brings in $1.5B in revenue for Oracle

EHR vendor Cerner, which was acquired by Oracle on June 8, 2022, has contributed $1.5 billion in total revenue for the tech company.

Oracle released its fourth quarter financial report for fiscal year 2023 on June 12, reporting $13.8 billion in revenue for the year, with Cerner contributing $1.5 billion to its total revenues.

Cerner also contributed $5.9 billion to total revenues for Oracle for the fiscal 2023 year, according to a June 12 press release from Oracle.

This comes as Oracle reported 17 percent of revenue growth year over year, with much of the growth attributed to its cloud services and license support businesses.