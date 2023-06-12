Top 6 EHRs for oncology: Where Epic, Oracle Cerner rank

Hospitals and health systems are most pleased with Epic's Beacon for their medical oncology EHR, KLAS Research reported.

Here are the overall performance scores (out of 100) for oncology EHRs, according to the survey of 158 hospitals, health systems and large multispecialty practices published June 6:

1. Epic (Beacon): 88.1

2. Ontada by McKesson (iKnowMed): 84.5

3. Flatiron Health (OncoEMR): 83.1

4. Elekta (MOSAIQ): 83

5. Oracle Cerner (PowerChart Oncology): 79.2

6. Varian by Siemens Healthineers (ARIA): 77.8*

*=limited data