Kansas City-area health IT company snaps up 40 former Oracle Cerner employees

A health IT company in the Kansas City, Mo., area has scooped up dozens of former Oracle Cerner employees after the EHR vendor's recent layoffs, Kansas City Business Journal reported June 26.

Clarivate, a London-based data analytics company, has hired at least 40 ex-Cerner employees to work at its new 10,000-square-foot office in Overland Park, Kan., set to open by September, according to the story. Many of them worked at the EHR vendor for multiple decades, while 13 have executive roles with the new company. Cerner has closed two Kansas City area-campuses and laid off an undisclosed number of employees since its June 2022 acquisition by Oracle.

"There's talent that's coming into the market, and we saw this as an opportunity for us to expand our capabilities," Bill Graff, senior vice president and CIO at Clarivate and a former Cerner CIO, told the news outlet. "It's proven talent that many of us have worked with or are aware of over the many years that we spent at Cerner."