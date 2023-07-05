Your Apple AirPods might be able to tell if you have a cold

Apple AirPods could soon get temperature sensors to detect whether wearers are sick, Bloomberg reported.

Apple is working on adding sensors to the earbuds to measure body temperature via the ear canal to tell if the person has a cold or other illness and for fertility tracking, according to the July 2 story. The changes are likely "several months or even years away," however. The Apple Watch has temperature detection, but the ear is considered more accurate than the wrist for this type of data collection.

The tech giant is also working on a hearing test feature for the Airpods, as well as expanding their hearing aid capabilities, the news outlet reported.