How GNC became the newest healthcare disruptor

GNC is the latest healthcare disruptor, with the health supplement retailer rolling out a yearly healthcare subscription service offering free telehealth appointments and generic medications.

GNC Health memberships will be available for $39.99 a year to customers who subscribe to GNC Pro Access (which also costs $39.99 annually). Members get access to free telehealth visits for primary and urgent care and more than 100 generic meds — across specialties such as dermatology, mental health and sexual health — with no copay or additional costs.

"As a trusted brand in the health and wellness space, we are thrilled to expand our efforts in helping our customers Live Well by offering free healthcare services to give them the care they need," said Allison Bentley, senior director of strategic initiatives for GNC, in a July 18 news release. "We recognize the benefits of free supplemental healthcare services through GNC Health will add significant value to our loyalty members who are seeking more convenient access to healthcare offerings that help them Live Well."

GNC joins other retailers that have entered the healthcare space in recent years, including Amazon, Dollar General and Kroger.