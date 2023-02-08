Google in the headlines: 5 recent healthcare moves

From growing its insurance business neary sixfold to launching an open-sourced large language model that exclusively addresses medical query, here are five healthcare moves from Google as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 5:
- GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, invested $28.1 million in mental health startup Firsthand.
- Google is facing two lawsuits in the Northern District of California for allegedly sharing customer health data with third parties.
- Google parent company Alphabet's health insurance business grew nearly sixfold last year through the first nine months to $151 million, from $27 million a year earlier.
- Google laid off 12,000 people, including its head of mental health and wellbeing Kristin Maczko, PhD.
- Google and DeepMind are launching MedPaLM, an open-sourced large language model that exclusively addresses medical queries.