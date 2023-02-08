Google in the headlines: 5 recent healthcare moves

From growing its insurance business neary sixfold to launching an open-sourced large language model that exclusively addresses medical query, here are five healthcare moves from Google as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 5:

GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, invested $28.1 million in mental health startup Firsthand.



Google is facing two lawsuits in the Northern District of California for allegedly sharing customer health data with third parties.

Google parent company Alphabet's health insurance business grew nearly sixfold last year through the first nine months to $151 million, from $27 million a year earlier.



Google laid off 12,000 people, including its head of mental health and wellbeing Kristin Maczko, PhD.



Google and DeepMind are launching MedPaLM, an open-sourced large language model that exclusively addresses medical queries.