Google Health to launch an open source toolkit for health apps

Google Health is launching a suite of open source tools to help developers build digital health apps.

The suite, dubbed Open Health Stack, will provide developers with the "building blocks" for creating digital health applications, and make it easier for them to adopt healthcare standards during the process of building, according to a March 14 video posted by the company.

The new suite was formally introduced March 14 at Google Health's annual event, The Check Up.

This comes after the tech giant announced that it would also be adding new search capabilities to its search engine that indicate which healthcare facilities have free or low-cost care options.