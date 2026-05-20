Amazon’s pay for 6 health tech jobs

Amazon is looking for healthcare AI and cybersecurity specialists and a leader to head provider partnerships for Amazon Pharmacy.

Here are six health tech jobs Amazon is hiring for this month (along with their annual base salary ranges):

1. Senior Software Development Engineer, Healthcare AI: $193,300 to $261,500

2. Global Account Manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences: $157,100 to $212,600

3. Senior Solutions Architect, Healthcare and Life Sciences: $153,600 to 239,000

4. Head of Provider Partnerships, Amazon Pharmacy: $147,900 to $200,100

5. Security Engineer I, Healthcare Security: $136,000 to $184,000

6. Assurance Specialist, Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Compliance and Security Assurance: $119,300 to $229,700

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