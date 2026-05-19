Top 13 healthcare disruptors: CNBC

Several startups with a footprint in healthcare made CNBC’s annual Disruptor 50 rankings May 19, with one AI giant surpassing a rival in 2026.

Anthropic passed OpenAI to rank No. 1 on this year’s list, with both companies having recently unveiled healthcare AI offerings. An advisory board weighs the criteria for the rankings, which are based on detailed quantitative and qualitative information submitted by nominated companies.

Here are the Disruptor 50 startups involved in healthcare:

1. Anthropic

2. OpenAI

3. Databricks

12. Transcarent

14. Oura

18. Thyme Care

23. Socure

25. Lila Sciences

30. Abridge

31. Perplexity

32. OpenEvidence

33. Iambic

44. Whoop

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