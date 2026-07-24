OpenAI’s growing healthcare footprint

OpenAI has steadily expanded its healthcare offerings, launching a consumer health feature, a suite of hospital-focused tools, a clinician-facing product, a biology research model and acquiring a health data startup.

OpenAI’s healthcare push comes as some of the largest technology companies in the world are racing to establish positions in the sector. Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon and others have been expanding their medical AI offerings. OpenAI’s series of launches this year places it squarely in the middle of that competition.

Here is a look at OpenAI’s biggest healthcare moves, as reported by Becker’s since January:

Editor’s note: This article was updated July 24.

January

OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Health, a new feature that allows users to securely integrate personal health information with ChatGPT’s AI to better understand and manage health-related questions.





OpenAI-led research released in January found that more than 40 million Americans use ChatGPT daily to ask questions about healthcare.





OpenAI launched OpenAI for Healthcare, a suite of AI products aimed at supporting clinical and administrative work at hospitals and health systems. The launch included ChatGPT for Healthcare and the OpenAI API for Healthcare.



The company also announced that it would be acquiring Torch, a healthcare startup focused on unifying lab results, medication data and visit recordings.

April

OpenAI introduced a new advanced AI model, GPT-Rosalind, to support research into biology, drug discovery and translational medicine.





OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Clinicians, a new tool designed to support healthcare professionals with tasks such as clinical documentation, drafting written materials and conducting medical research. The offering is available at no cost to verified U.S.-based physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and pharmacists.





OpenAI released a report, “Keeping Patients First: A Blueprint for AI in U.S. Healthcare,” calling for broader patient access to medical data, expanded clinician use of AI tools and updated regulatory pathways for AI-supported care.

May

OpenAI released a healthcare policy blueprint that called for expanded patient access to health data, greater use of clinician-supervised AI tools and updated regulations to support AI adoption in care delivery. The report argued that AI can reduce administrative burdens and improve access to care while emphasizing that clinicians, not AI, should remain responsible for medical decisions.

June

Boston Children’s Hospital reported that its enterprise partnership with OpenAI has helped reclaim about 60,000 work hours and save more than $7 million through AI-enabled workflows. The health system also has used AI to help diagnose more than 40 previously unresolved rare conditions and support operations ranging from supply chain management to physician decision support, with more than one-third of employees using AI daily.

July

On July 23, OpenAI expanded its Health feature to all eligible U.S. users ages 18 and older on the web and iOS across its Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. The feature allows users to securely connect Apple Health data and supported medical records from participating U.S. health systems, One Medical and Function Health, enabling ChatGPT to answer health questions using that information across any conversation.



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