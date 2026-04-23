OpenAI launches ChatGPT for Clinicians: 6 things to know

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT for Clinicians, offering free use of the tool to all verified U.S. physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and pharmacists.

Here are six things to know from an April 22 news release and past Becker’s reporting:

1. The AI developer said the solution can help clinicians with tasks like documentation, writing and medical research, freeing up time for patient care.

2. OpenAI has previously launched ChatGPT for Healthcare, an enterprise solution for health systems, and ChatGPT for Health, a tool for users to ask health-related questions.

3. The company also debuted HealthBench Professional⁠, a benchmarking application for three use cases: care consultation, documentation and writing, and medical research.

4. OpenAI said its physician advisors review the AI’s healthcare responses “every few minutes” and before releasing ChatGPT for Clinicians tested nearly 7,000 conversations in their daily work, rating 99.6% of responses as accurate and safe.

5. The AI startup said free access to ChatGPT for Clinicians fits with its mission to ensure artificial general intelligence “benefits all of humanity.” “Improving human health will be one of the defining impacts of AI,” the company stated, “but realizing that potential will require close collaboration across health systems, clinicians, patients, regulators, and technology companies worldwide.”

6. OpenAI’s competitors are also pushing into healthcare AI, including Anthropic, Amazon and Google.

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