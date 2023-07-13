Elon Musk to launch new AI company

Elon Musk is creating a new artificial intelligence company, dubbed xAI, which will work closely with Tesla and Twitter, CNN reported July 12.

Mr. Musk announced the formation of the company via Twitter on July 12.

The company already has a website and a team of about a dozen employees.

"The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe," the company's website states.

The move comes months after Mr. Musk warned in an interview that he thinks AI could cause "civilization destruction," according to the news outlet.