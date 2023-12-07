CVS teases new healthcare app

CVS is planning to release a new mobile healthcare app designed to function as a central hub for its healthcare services.

The app, teased in a video at the company's Dec. 5 investor meeting, can help consumers manage their prescriptions while providing access to informative health tips.

Some of the app's other features include an augmented reality store navigation and a function that allows consumers to schedule appointments at CVS MinuteClinics and CVS-owned Oak Street Health.

An AI-powered chatbot will also be integrated into the app so consumers can get their questions answered.

CVS did not detail when the app would be released.

The news comes as the company announced that it would be launching CVS Healthspire, a rebrand of its healthcare delivery services.