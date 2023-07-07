CVS' Oak Street Health continues rapid growth in New York

CVS' Oak Street Health is continuing its rapid expansion in New York with a new Long Island clinic, Newsday reported July 7.

The office in the village of Freeport marks Oak Street's 17th location in the state, with another planned for the city of Hempstead later this year, according to the story. CVS bought the chain of primary care clinics aimed at Medicare patients in March for $10.6 billion. The company offers in-person and virtual visits, as well as wellness services and chronic disease management, for older adults.

Oak Street Health's value-based care model "centers around the idea of improving healthcare quality for patients and preventing problems before they begin," Yonette Davis, MD, the company's senior medical director, said in a statement to the newspaper.